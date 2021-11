Time is running out for businesses to get COVID funding from the Small Business Administration. Are you leaving money on the table? Unfortunately, many are. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or EIDL, was created as an offshoot of the agency’s existing disaster loan programs. It is specifically targeted at businesses in disaster areas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its introduction, billions have been distributed in the form of loans and grants to millions of small businesses.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO