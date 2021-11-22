ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clearing out this afternoon then cold tonight

By Hank Allen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will be clearing through the afternoon as drier air moves in behind the front from this morning. Winds will be picking up out of...

Warming trend and rain chances on the way!

Rain chances late Saturday, early Sunday!

WKBW-TV

Snow continues tonight and returns tomorrow afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight show continues to push into all parts of Western New York. Most areas can expect 1-2 inches with localized heavier snowfall for parts of southern Erie County. A little light snow possible for the southwestern region for Sunday morning. Snow returns more widespread through Sunday afternoon bringing 1-2 inches to most of the area. Heavier amounts expected for areas south where the Winter Weather Advisory will take place. Heavier bands of snow in Chautauqua Co. can bring 4-8 inches. Cattaraugus and Southern Erie can expect 3-5 inches. Warren and McKean could see 2-4 inches. Later Sunday night snow will become lighter. Expect scattered snow showers for the Monday morning commute.
Rain overnight into early Sunday!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!. Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 28: Clear skies and warm afternoons

A tranquil weather pattern is forecast on Sunday through Friday. The clear skies will continue to produce cool overnight lows and warm afternoons. High pressure will build over California and produce a pattern of gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon. This condition will produce dry and benign weather through next weekend as high pressure resides over the Central Coast and the storm track remains over the Pacific Northwest.
WTVQ

Clearing Out, But Cooler Finish to Weekend

The passage of a cold front will turn our winds around to the west-northwest as we head into your Sunday. While that will help to clear out the sky, it will usher in some noticeably cooler conditions as well with wind chill values in the 20’s Sunday morning, before temps rebound into the middle 40’s for an afternoon high with lots of sunshine.
