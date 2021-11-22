Water in the West: Can Biden's infrastructure act help restore it?

As we enter the holiday season and count the blessings we are thankful for, many of us don’t think to add dependable treated water to our list. But we at the Lewis & Clark Regional Water Project are particularly grateful this year because the recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act accelerated to the cusp of completion the tri-state water project Congress authorized more than 20 years ago. This project provides clean water to our homes and secures the water capacity needed to grow business in our communities.

