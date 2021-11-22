ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Water in the West: Can Biden's infrastructure act help restore it?

kosu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change, the megadrought and dated infrastructure have taken a toll on water systems in the Western United States. “We’ve seen the river drop by 20% since the year 2000,” Kyle Roerink says. “It’s reasonable to think that its flows are going to...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden administration acts to restore clean-water safeguards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration took action Thursday to restore federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, undoing a Trump-era rule that was considered one of that administration’s hallmark environmental rollbacks. At issue is a regulation sometimes referred to as “waters of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Systems#Jobs Act#On Point#Western United States#American#Stanford University#The U S Department#Navajo Nation#Fisher Ranch#Npr
chautauquatoday.com

Gillibrand: Infrastructure Act Will Bring Broadband and Water Infrastructure Funding to New York

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law this week, will bring funding for broadband expansion and water infrastructure improvements to New York State. That's according to New York's junior senator, who went into detail on the federal legislation during a video conference call with reporters this week. Kirsten Gillibrand says the measure contains $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, as well as $28 million to protect against cyberattacks...
POLITICS
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Infrastructure act to accelerate completion of Lewis & Clark water system

As we enter the holiday season and count the blessings we are thankful for, many of us don’t think to add dependable treated water to our list. But we at the Lewis & Clark Regional Water Project are particularly grateful this year because the recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act accelerated to the cusp of completion the tri-state water project Congress authorized more than 20 years ago. This project provides clean water to our homes and secures the water capacity needed to grow business in our communities.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
News 4 Buffalo

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

NY Gov Shares 6 Ways Biden's Build Back Better Act Directly Helps You

A sharply divided House approved the Democrats’ sweeping social and environmental bill Friday, a big victory for President Joe Biden as his party moves closer to funneling billions in resources to its top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a near party-line 220-213 vote, sending the measure to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NWI.com

Biden Acts to Ease Gas Prices, But You Can Save Money Now

President Joe Biden is taking steps to wrestle down gas prices, which were nearly 60% higher in October 2021 than they were the same month a year ago. This week, he announced that the Energy Department would release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to increase supply.
GAS PRICE
kosu.org

A look at Biden's messaging on his Build Back Better plan

Democrats hope to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Act by Christmas but it’s uncertain how it will change and if it will pass as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema hold out. Biden should strengthen his messaging to push his landmark legislation past the finish line, says Julian Zelizer,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Interior Blueprint Calls for Boosting Oil Royalty Rates (2)

The Biden administration on Friday issued a long-awaited blueprint for overhauling oil and gas development on federal lands that includes boosting royalty rates despite high gasoline prices that have spurred demands to accelerate domestic production. The Interior Department report recommends higher fees and more limits on federal oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy