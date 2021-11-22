ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Report: Trump looking at unseating Gov. Ivey

By Chad Petri
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2Ol6_0d40wcwI00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? According to a report in the Wall Street Journal published Saturday , Trump privately blames Ivey for the cancellation of a Trump rally at Battleship Park over the summer .

According to the article: “ Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor .”

How popular is Kay Ivey?

As we reported back in June , the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Blanchard responds to Trump’s reported offer of endorsement over Ivey if she leaves Alabama Senate race

Former U.S. Ambassador and U.S. Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard has issued a statement following reports that former President Donald Trump discussed giving her his endorsement in a guberatorial campaign against Kay Ivey if Blanchard dropped her Alabama Senate run. “While I don’t comment on private conversations, the President’s endorsement is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rep. Swalwell: After Trump we are trying to make America a democracy again

The Jan. 6 select committee has issued new subpoenas targeting the right-wing militias at the forefront of the Capitol insurrection. Rep. Eric Swalwell tells Joy Reid, ‘Here we saw Donald Trump promise to make America great again and after four years of corruption, racism, and insurrection, we find ourselves trying to make America a democracy again.’Nov. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WALA-TV FOX10

Gov. Ivey names Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Dowe Filmore, currently her top deputy, to replace former Congressman Jo Bonner as the governor’s next chief of staff, effective on Dec. 1. Bonner has served in the Governor’s Office for the past three years. Last week, he was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Axios

Trump can't quit mainstream media

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa issued a rebuttal on Friday to a statement by former President Donald Trump that misrepresented their reporting — and once again showed the 45th president's thin skin about mainstream media. Driving the news: "Former President Trump said ... our book, 'Peril,' implied that he was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Blanchard
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Donald Trump
Sand Mountain Reporter

Gov. Ivey awards $480,000 to assist low-income residents statewide

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded funds totaling $480,000 to assist community action agencies in Alabama with programs aimed at helping lift people out of poverty. The Community Action Agencies Association of Alabama is using funds of $450,000 to provide support to 19 community action agencies across Alabama who offer programs that assist low-income residents with improving their lives and achieving self-sufficiency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Alabama Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery funds to Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help Chambers County continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent further spread of the virus. The $400,000 award is part of $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrg#The Wall Street Journal#U S Senate#Republican#Board Of Commissioners
southeastsun.com

Gov. Ivey names first ever female Alabama Chief of Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Nov. 15 that she was naming Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff. Filmore will be the first female chief of staff for any Alabama governor in the state’s history. Filmore will be replacing Jo Bonner, who was named the new president of the University of South Alabama last week.
ALABAMA STATE
Uproxx

A Republican Lawmaker Went On Fox News And Recklessly Suggested It’s Better To Get COVID Than Get Vaccinated

As Thanksgiving Day ended and the holiday weekend began, there was alarming news: a new, possibly more virulent strain of COVID had been discovered. It’s called Omicron and it was first detected in South Africa, with possible cases already popping up in the U.K. and parts of Europe. Research still needs to be conducted about, among other issues, whether COVID vaccines can safeguard against it. Meanwhile, Fox News sprang into action — which is to say their hosts are already recklessly spreading misinformation that will make things even worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Organizer Ali Alexander Will Comply With Subpoena Because He’s Broke

Ali Alexander, one of the main organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot, has announced that he will comply with a congressional subpoena over his role in the attempted insurrection. In a video posted to Telegram on Saturday evening, Alexander appeared on camera for the first time in months, saying he will be “privately deposed in December,” while adding that he doesn’t plan on fighting the subpoena because he doesn’t have “money to spend on legal bills.”
PROTESTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy