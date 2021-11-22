ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dan Mullen Posts Farewell Note on Twitter After Being Fired By Florida

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dv28D_0d40wYMG00

After being fired by the university on Sunday, Dan Mullen bid farewell to Florida football with a heartfelt note.

Mullen was fired after an overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday that ensured that the Gators will finish with their worst SEC record since 1979. His final meeting with the press was also a disaster, but the former coach had nothing but positive words for the program.

"I want to thank UF President Dr. Fuchs, Scott Stricklin, the Board of Trustees, and Gator Nation for the privilege of being Head Football Coach at the University of Florida," Mullen wrote.

"I will always cherish the two National Championships we won during my time at UF, along with the past three New Year's Six Bowls to name a few. The program has a bright future ahead with the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be finished next spring. My family and I thank you for the honor of being your Head Football Coach. Go Gators!"

Mullen led the Gators to a 34–15 record over three-plus seasons, including an SEC East division title last year. However, Florida dropped to 5–6 this year after its fifth consecutive SEC loss on Saturday.

The university now owes Mullen a total of $12 million in buyout money, including $6 million in the next month. Running backs and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as the team's interim coach, including for next week's game against Florida State.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Gators news, head over to All Gators.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Florida fired former Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTVA) — Dan Mullen left for Florida after a successful nine-season run in Starkville as the head football coach at Mississippi State. Now comes word his time is up as the head coach in Gainesville. Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that Florida fired Mullen after four seasons on...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Florida firing Dan Mullen

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Florida Gators 24-23 in overtime on Saturday, dropping the Gators to 5-6 on the season and 2-6 in SEC play. It’s also their fourth-straight SEC loss and comes a week after Florida gave up 52 points to Samford in The Swamp. All of which is...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Herald

Florida fires coach Dan Mullen, completing stunning fall

One bad season at Florida was one too many for Dan Mullen. The standard for success when it comes to coaching the Gators is about as high as it can get in college football. Florida fired Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe-to-toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcclellan
Person
Greg Knox
Person
Dan Mullen
Gator Country

Recruiting reaction to the Florida Gators firing Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen has been fired as head coach football coach for the Florida Gators on Saturday after the Gators lost to Missouri in overtime. The Gators recruiting class currently sits with 13 commits in the 2022 class and 3 in the 2023 class under Mullen’s staff. While it’s always big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtxl.com

Florida fires Dan Mullen, names Greg Knox interim head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a loss to Missouri last night Dan Mullen has been fired as head coach of the Florida Gators football program. University of Florida Athletic Director Steve Stricklen confirming that news earlier Sunday afternoon in a press conference. Mullen and the Gators have lost four straight...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Board Of Trustees#Gator Nation#The University Of Florida#Sec East
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida commits clarify their standing with Gators following Dan Mullen firing

While Florida suffered a decommitment from Jamarrien Burt on Sunday following Dan Mullen’s firing, 2 other Gator commitments clarified their stance with the program. Nick Evers, a 4-star QB commit from Flower Mound, Texas, and CJ Smith, a 4-star WR commit from Orlando, each wrote statements on social media. Smith wrote that while he’s not decommitting from the Gators, his recruitment is open, and he’s looking to make sure he can run track and play football.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Dan Mullen fired: Former Florida Gators coach releases statement after departure

After Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen and the school agreed to part ways Sunday, Mullen decided to open up about his time with the school. Mullen’s departure came after a 24-23 loss to Missouri in overtime Saturday. Mullen also said he loved his time and wanted to be at Florida when asked about his future after the game. However, the Gators administration decided to go in a different direction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz gives harsh critique of Dan Mullen after Florida firing

Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz and Dan Mullen, whom Florida fired this past weekend, probably will not be exchanging Christmas cards. After trolling Mullen's Star Wars-inspired Halloween costume — which stemmed from a previous loss to the Gators — following this past Saturday's 24-23 overtime win, Drinkwitz was asked Tuesday for his initial thoughts on Florida pulling the plug on his coaching peer.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy