ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The End of Supply Chain Issues Is Coming, Just Not in Time for the Holidays

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3GzT_0d40wNtV00

Global supply chain troubles are finally beginning to show signs of easing, but retail executives are saying that they don’t expect operations to return to normal until next year. Strong consumer demand, ongoing port congestion , truck driver shortages and higher global freight rates still stand in the way of a full recovery. On top of that, extreme weather and COVID-19 outbreaks could threaten to congest supply chains once again.

Thanksgiving Travel: Gas Cost by Vehicle as 84% Drive Due to Cancelled Flights and COVID
Find: 5 Thanksgiving Foods You May Need To Substitute Due to Supply Chain Shortage

The number of ships waiting at the ports of Los Angeles has improved, yet is still near record levels. The Wall Street Journal reported that there were 71 container ships anchored offshore on Nov. 19, down from 86 three days prior, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. About 17 more were expected to arrive within three days. It was unusual for ships to anchor offshore pre-pandemic.

Shipping and retail executives expect the U.S. port backlogs to lighten in early 2022 after the holidays and Lunar New Year factory shutdowns, the WSJ noted.

Related: What To Expect on Black Friday With the Current Supply Chain Issues

Trans-Pacific freight rates have also gone down. According to the Freightos Baltic Index, the cost to move a container across the Pacific fell by more than a quarter in the week ended Nov. 12; however, rates are still more than three times what they were last year, the WSJ reported. A 40-foot container costs roughly $14,700.

However, the truck driver shortage continues to be at a historic high. According to the American Truckers Association, the U.S. currently faces a shortage of 80,000 truckers. “Increased demand for freight, pandemic-related challenges from early retirements, closed driving schools and DMVs, and other pressures are really pushing up demand for drives and subsequently the shortage,” said American Trucking Associations’ Chief Economist Bob Costello.

See: Ford Plans to Beat Chip Shortage by Making Its Own
Explore: Cargo Thefts Will Add to Supply Chain Woes Through 2022 — Electronics and Refrigerated Trucks Become Latest Targets

On the positive side, most U.S. retailers have imported what they needed for the holiday season. The WSJ added that many big chains, like Walmart, Home Depot and Target, said they are prepared for the holidays because they imported goods earlier this year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The End of Supply Chain Issues Is Coming, Just Not in Time for the Holidays

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Shipping companies, USPS prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Reuters

Amazon exec says Omicron's impact on holiday spending uncertain

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A senior Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) executive said it remains too early to predict how the Omicron coronavirus variant will impact consumer spending during the holiday season but suggested that shoppers will press ahead for now. "It’s very early in the process of understanding what’s...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
CNN

Going to the store may be your smartest bet to navigate the supply chain crisis this holiday

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis means last-minute gift buyers may have little choice but to go shopping the old-fashioned way this holiday season. High demand, combined with supply chain delays, materials' shortages and troubles hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of items both online and at stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more appealing option for shoppers than waiting around for delivery, analysts expect.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
scitechdaily.com

Shortages, High Prices, and Empty Shelves: How the Supply Chain Became So Fractured

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues have rattled consumers and the businesses they frequent. From Clorox wipes to semiconductors to computer chips, inventory of many products at big box stores, dealerships and even grocers is low or out of stock. The problem is creating growing concern as the U.S. inches toward Black Friday and the holiday season, the biggest spending period of the year.
ECONOMY
Dealerscope

When Will the Supply Chain Slowdown End?

From nearly every retailer’s perspective, the most important story of the past two years has certainly been the ongoing supply chain disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. First it was paper products, wheat, masks, and sanitizer. But even though there is now ample supply of those products, the availability of parts and delayed deliveries of products has expanded, almost in waves, since at least the early months of 2021. It has affected nearly all industries, not least consumer electronics and appliances, including TVs, smartphones, e-bikes, refrigerators, laptops, and cars, to name just a few. Volatile costs and unpredictable wait times have created one hurdle after the next for the entire supply chain, from factories and manufacturers to retailers and consumers.
ELECTRONICS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy