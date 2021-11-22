New Jersey Remembers Patrolmen Killed More Than 100 Years Ago In New Memorial To Fallen Officers

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — The City of Burlington is remembering patrolmen who died more than 100 years ago in the unveiling of a new memorial to fallen officers. The memorial was unveiled outside Burlington City Hall on Monday morning.

The department recognized the department’s first fallen patrolman, George Gusrang.

He died 114 years ago.

The ceremony also recognized patrolman Thomas Rogan, who was killed in the line of duty in 1994.