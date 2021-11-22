It Took Hours of Scrolling, But I Discovered the Best Outerwear at Zara RN

After decades of wearing skinny jeans, I feel so grateful for this moment when every comfortable pair of pants is having its moment: cargos, joggers, knitwear, and chinos are everywhere to be found these days! I genuinely can't imagine pulling skin-tight stretchy denim over my hips ever again. In fact, it even makes me shrug off the idea of wearing tights, too, and I can't say it's a bad thing. Wide-leg pants look elevated, chic, and–dare I say it—cool. We know now that it's not just a trend. Wide legs are here to stay, and each and every one of us look all the more confident because of it. Run, don't walk, to the roundup I have in store for you. It covers the best styles in denim, twill, knit, and silk, and none of them will require you to sit on your bed to get them on.
