It Took Hours of Scrolling, But I Discovered the Best Outerwear at Zara RN

It's not news that loafers are the It shoe style this year. We saw them on bare legs last summer and continue to see them as everyone bundles up for the approaching winter. The fashion set has been coveting lug-sole shoes for quite some time, and loafers carry them so well. Lug soles give the preppy shoes an edgy feel while still evoking that traditional vibe they're known for. From there, the options in loafer styling are limitless: classic, suede, or patent leathers come in shades from black to olive to khaki, with adornments such as metal motifs, tassels, shearling, and more. I love the way they look with tube socks and plaid miniskirts, classic blue denim, and wide-leg trousers. There's no wrong way to style them, and you know when you wear them that your outfit will look effortlessly casual and chic at the same time. If you don't have a pair yet, I'm sure you feel like you're missing something when you get dressed these days. Rest assured: I have the best on the market for you below.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO