MACON, Ga. — As the holiday season approaches, COVID-19 cases aren't climbing in Georgia like this time last year, but they aren't really dropping either. Georgia's daily case count dropped from an average of close to 10,000 a day at the peak in late August down to about 800 right before the preliminary window in mid-November. The progress in the curve starts to slow down right at the beginning of this month and the plateau continues well into the preliminary window. The state is still counting test results from that two-week time frame, so tallies typically go up as they move out of the window.

