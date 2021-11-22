ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Colorado’s COVID-19 surge is an urgent warning for California

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

California is entering the holiday season with an uncertain outlook. Optimistically, new weekly coronavirus cases have become stable statewide; the vaccination rate is higher than in many other states, and there are few signs right now of a big winter surge. But the deteriorating conditions in Colorado offer a...

www.miamiherald.com

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
Kait 8

Health official warns of possible COVID surge in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As South Korea hits a record-breaking high in COVID-19 cases, one doctor warns the same could happen in Arkansas if people do not take precautions. Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle said the spike in cases in South Korea is linked to the coronavirus vaccines’ efficacy waning after going a long period of time without another dose.
kubaradio.com

California’s COVID-19 Infection Rate Remains Below National Average

(Sacramento, CA) — The infection rate from COVID-19 in California remains well below the national average, while the state ranks 40th by cumulative coronavirus cases. State health officials say fatalities from the coronavirus are also less concentrated in California than other states, with 182 for every 100-thousand people, compared with 229 per 100-thousand nationally.
kion546.com

Colorado announces vaccine mandate for certain indoor events as Mountain West states grapple with Covid-19 surge

With hospitals throughout Colorado facing increases in Covid-19 hospitalizations, state officials announced that attendees of large public indoor events in certain jurisdictions must be vaccinated in order to help curb the virus’ spread. Gatherings of more than 500 people in parts of metro Denver will require attendees to provide proof...
montpelierbridge.org

COVID-19 Surges in Vermont

Washington County, along with much of the rest of Vermont, is in the midst of a third — and to date the largest — wave of COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Vermont Health Department data. Statewide, the highest single-day case count to date came on...
KTLA

Mayor Garcetti warns of winter COVID-19 surge in L.A.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who just returned from quarantine overseas after developing COVID-19 in Scotland, warned Wednesday that a coronavirus surge was likely during the upcoming holiday season and urged residents to get vaccinated to keep case numbers and hospitalizations down. “The answer to who should get the vaccine is simple: everyone,” Garcetti said. “If you […]
southkernsol.org

COVID-19 booster recommended as Public Health warns about potential surge

With the winter surge upon us and flu season, the CDC recommends eligible people to get the booster shot. According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, the California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT) shows a worst-case scenario of Kern County beginning another surge in early December 2021, reaching our peak on January 14, 2022 averaging 748 cases per day and hospitalizations peaking on January 20, 2022 with 559 hospitalizations.
KRDO News Channel 13

Thanksgiving could intensify Colorado’s COVID-19 crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado is already fighting an upward battle with COVID-19, as hospitalizations trend upwards and ICU beds reach capacity, and things could get worse as millions gather and travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, over 1,500 people are currently hospitalized The post Thanksgiving could intensify Colorado’s COVID-19 crisis appeared first on KRDO.
Fortune

Denver renews mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge in Colorado

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Denver is renewing a COVID-19 mask mandate, requiring face coverings for businesses and other indoor public spaces until Jan. 3 unless venues check vaccine cards at the door, Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday. The order...
