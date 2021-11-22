Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces $6.2 Million To Help Prevent Gun Violence In Westchester County

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Mount Vernon in Westchester County Monday morning to announce more funding for intervention programs that can help stop gun violence.

The governor says the state is allocating an addition $6.2 million to help break the cycle of violence and to give young people hope.

“We have to reach in and pull them out. It’s the community organizations that know how to do this, and it’s the clergy, and it’s the people that they see in their everyday lives. They are the ones that we have to get resources out to,” Hochul said.

Hochul said organizations that will receive funding include Family Services of Westchester and Peace Is A Lifestyle.