ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces $6.2 Million To Help Prevent Gun Violence In Westchester County

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reboj_0d40uUkw00

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Mount Vernon in Westchester County Monday morning to announce more funding for intervention programs that can help stop gun violence.

The governor says the state is allocating an addition $6.2 million to help break the cycle of violence and to give young people hope.

“We have to reach in and pull them out. It’s the community organizations that know how to do this, and it’s the clergy, and it’s the people that they see in their everyday lives. They are the ones that we have to get resources out to,” Hochul said.

Hochul said organizations that will receive funding include Family Services of Westchester and Peace Is A Lifestyle.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau Police: Emya Johnson, 15, Reported Missing From Syosset After Visiting Family In The Bronx

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are trying to find a teenager who has been reported missing. Emya Johnson, 15, hasn’t been seen since staff at the MercyFirst facility in Syosset drove her to the Bronx for an authorized visit with family Saturday afternoon. The teen did not return to the facility and a staff member reported her missing. Emya Johnson, 15. (credit: Nassau County Police) Emya is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said descriptions of her clothes or possible destinations were unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. Callers remain anonymous.
SYOSSET, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants NYC Judges To Use Discretion When Considering Bail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants judges to use discretion when considering bail. He was asked about bail reform and keeping the city safe Wednesday on “The View.” “You can’t have someone arrested with a gun on Monday and then out on the street on Tuesday. As the mayor, I appoint criminal court judges, and I am going to be extremely clear. You must make sure that those who are posing imminent threat to our city, they are not going to be placed back on my streets and back into my community,” Adams said. Adams says he would like for judges to utilize Kendra’s Law to compel people with severe mental illness to take medication and undergo psychiatric treatment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County Social Services Gift Drive Aims To Make Sure Older Kids, Teens Don’t Feel Left Out

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — During the holiday season, the mission for some is making sure every child has a gift to open. Finding toys for kids is easy, but older kids and teenagers may feel left out. Officials in Westchester County are making sure that doesn’t happen. The most popular toy drive gift is the stuffed animal for kids up to 7, but the Westchester Department of Social Services’ gift drive covers kids all the way to age 18. “We see people in the worst times of their life. I wanted one day where you got something from the county and social...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
CBS New York

New York City Council Passes Measures To Ease Congestion Created By Delivery Trucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push in New York City to ease congestion created by delivery trucks. City Council has passed multiple new measures to stop online delivery trucks from blocking streets and sidewalks. Part of the plan includes loading-only parking spots in neighborhoods. The legislation also calls for micro-distribution centers, which would allow drivers to unload packages from large trucks onto smaller vehicles for home drop-off. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 24, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Urging Gov. Hochul To Mandate COVID Vaccines For MTA Employees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to impose a COVID vaccine mandate on MTA employees. “Need them to be vaccinated for the safety of each other and their families, their communities, for the safety of the passengers,” de Blasio said during is daily news conference Tuesday. “It’s worked with the New York City workforce, it can work for the MTA as well.” The mayor said, since the vaccine mandate for city employees went into effect, 94% of city workers have gotten their shots. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Nov. 23, 2021 News Conference In response, Gov. Hochul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bergen County NAACP, Rep. Gottheimer Organize Turkey Giveaway In Teaneck To Help Those In Need

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to a huge community effort, hundreds of families in New Jersey will now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving. On Monday night, CBS2 outside Bryant Elementary School in Teaneck, where families picked up turkeys and other items to make their holiday special. The Bergen County NAACP organized the donation effort with Congressman Josh Gottheimer and local organizations. The NAACP started the drive last year, when things became more dire during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If they come, they need it, we give it to them, and make sure they have a blessed Thanksgiving,” Bergen County NAACP President Jeff Carter said. “People need the help, and what’s so nice is that the community comes together to help folks,” Gottheimer added. ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD? Free holiday meals in New York City Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood Food Banks Across New York State Food Banks In New York City Food Banks On Long Island Food Banks In New Jersey Food Banks In Connecticut Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

Staten Island Family Advocating For New Artificial Intelligence Program That Aims To Prevent Drug Overdoses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So many families have felt the pain of losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and now, new artificial intelligence technology is being used to help prevent such tragedies. “When you have a family member who lives this lifestyle, it’s a call you always know could come,” Megan Wohltjen said. Wohltjen’s brother, Samuel Grunlund, died of an overdose in March 2020, just two days after leaving a treatment facility. He was 27. “Very happy person. He was extremely athletic. Really intelligent, like, straight A student … He started, you know, smoking marijuana and then experimenting with other drugs,”...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS New York

Pediatric COVID Cases Spiking As Parents Rush To Vaccinate Children Ahead Of Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The good news is that COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and up. The bad news is that COVID cases in children have risen by 32% from just two weeks ago. It seems contradictory — pediatric coronavirus cases spiking just as the country rushes to vaccinate children ahead of the winter holiday and the cold and flu season. Watch Our Special Presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future’ — One reason is that as COVID continues to spread, a smaller proportion of the childhood population has been vaccinated, compared to adults. Dr. Rebekah Diamond, associate professor of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

The Most Sought-After Hostess Gift This Thanksgiving? A Negative COVID Test

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Thanksgiving weekend, a negative COVID test has become a much sought-after hostess gift. At Mt. Carmel Pharmacy in the Bronx, CBS2’s Christina Fan found many guests getting their swabbing done. “Yes, people are testing. They are concerned. We had quite a few positives yesterday as well,” said Roger Paganelli, with Mt. Carmel Pharmacy. “If you are going to be around family that you haven’t seen, yes, it’s good to get it, to be honest. Because you haven’t seen them, you don’t know who they’ve been around,” Bronx resident Victoria Perez said. With millions of Americans still unvaccinated and a...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Sees Significant Drop In Income

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It looks like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s income took a significant hit during the pandemic. According to his tax returns, his earnings dropped to about $93,000 in 2020. That’s 63% less than the year before when his gross income was about $2.7 million. His office did not say why his income had dipped so much. As governor, his salary is $175,000, and much of his income comes from investments. The loss of income means he won’t have to pay the so-called millionaires tax he signed into law last year.
INCOME TAX
CBS New York

Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From NYC Council Chamber; Next Stop: New York Historical Society

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The statue of Thomas Jefferson in the New York City Council chamber has been removed. It was taken down from its pedestal earlier Monday to be moved to the New York Historical Society. Some council members had objected to its presence because of Jefferson’s history as a slave owner. The statue was donated to the city in 1834. It was commissioned by a U.S. Navy commodore to honor Jefferson’s commitment to religious freedom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy