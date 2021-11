Heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially if that head rests on the neck and shoulders of a father determined to lead his children down the best path. A new biopic about the rise of Venus and Serena Williams promises to show the world how dedicated their father, Richard Williams, was to teaching them not to be great at tennis (though they are), but to be good as people. So, did Venus and Serena approve King Richard?

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO