At the recent climate summit, there was largely an acknowledgement by global leaders of the dangers of climate change and the need for transition from greenhouse gas-emitting energy practices. However, despite some strides being made with the creation of a global carbon market and an acknowledgement for the first time of the need to transition away from fossil fuels, government commitments didn’t reflect the urgency of the need to move to renewables, according to many experts.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO