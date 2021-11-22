ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EPA report suggests automakers' glut of credits will make fuel economy compliance too easy

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cars and trucks are more efficient than ever before, but lax regulations mean they're still much less efficient than they should be, according to the EPA's annual report on emissions and fuel economy. One reason for this is that a glut of credits makes compliance too easy, Dave...

Green Car Reports

Poll: US majority supports EV transition by 2030, and there's "generational urgency" behind it

A majority of United States voters support requiring all new cars sold in their state to be electric by 2030, according to a new poll commissioned by nonprofit Coltura. Nationally, respondents supported phasing out sales of new gasoline cars by a 55%-35% margin. That margin varied by state, narrowing to 50%-38% in Colorado and growing to 66%-24% in New York.
CAR AND DRIVER

Top 10 EPA Fuel-Economy Overachievers

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was created by President Richard Nixon in 1970 to curb confusing and often ineffective local and state environmental laws. The EPA stopped the use of harmful leaded gasoline, and worked with automakers to put a catalytic converter under every new car for the 1975 model year—an action that resulted in fewer tailpipe emissions, cleaner air, and more fuel-efficient vehicles today. Although leaded gas stuck around until the late 1990s, according to this year's EPA automotive trend report, "All vehicle types are at record high fuel economy and record low CO2 emissions in model year 2020," and that's true, despite a resounding shift away from the more fuel-efficient sedan and wagon segments and toward large trucks and SUVs with lower fuel economy and higher CO2 emissions.
Green Car Reports

First test confirms Lucid Air charges faster than Model S or Taycan

The Lucid Air can charge faster than a Tesla Model S or Porsche Taycan, a test by InsideEVs has confirmed. In a session at an Electrify America DC fast-charging station, a Lucid Air Dream Edition went from a 0% to 80% state of charge in 37 minutes, and the took another 45 minutes to get from 80% to 100%. That differential is typical of DC fast charging, which slows down significantly after 80% regardless of the vehicle.
Lima News

Carmakers have miles to go to hit Biden’s fuel economy goals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s calculation of modest gains in carmakers’ fuel economy last year spotlight the need for a rapid increase in electric vehicles if the industry is to meet proposed targets. The EPA reported Friday that carmakers achieved an average of 25.4 miles per gallon for vehicles made...
Green Car Reports

Precept concept is becoming Polestar 5, due in 2024

The Polestar Precept concept will morph into a new flagship dubbed Polestar 5, scheduled for a 2024 launch, Polestar announced Tuesday. Confirmation came with the release of the third of a series of videos on the Precept concept's design. This video focuses on the exterior design of the concept, which Polestar claims will be fairly close to the production version. A teaser image of the Polestar 5 shows a similar overall shape, but with many detail changes, including conventional doors in place of the Precept's suicide doors.
Green Car Reports

Hummer EV range, Hyundai Ioniq design, Polestar 5 flagship: Today’s Car News

The hefty Hummer EV Edition 1 gets rated for range, although it's not quite EPA-official. A flagship Polestar 5 due in 2024 will take closely after the Precept concept. And what does the Hyundai Seven concept say about future Ioniq models? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. GM...
Green Car Reports

Hyundai Seven concept sets the board for future of Hyundai and Ioniq EVs

Hyundai's future is going to look like a chess set, and with everything from rook and bishop to knight and king, it'll all be tied together. That's according to Hyundai design boss, Simon Loasby. The Korean automaker's vice president of design sat down with Green Car Reports at the 2021 LA auto show to discuss the automaker's future design language and technology along with how it all plays together.
Green Car Reports

2022 GMC Hummer EV range: Edition 1 will be listed—but not EPA-rated—at 329 miles

While driving range is one of the most important numbers for the GMC Hummer EV, it’s different for GM’s electric “supertruck” versus any other personal-use EV currently on the market. Why? Because, as we’ve outlined in the past, the top Hummer EV is solidly in the EPA’s heavy-duty truck category,...
Green Car Reports

GM fine-tuning 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV ahead of spring 2022 arrival

General Motors on Monday released an update on development of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, which is scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2022. Cadillac engineers of completed 80% of validation testing, meaning they can now begin fine-tuning the Lyriq ahead of the start of production, the GM press release said.
eenews.net

EPA forces natural gas plants to make pollution data public

For the first time, hundreds of natural gas processing plants will have to publicly report emissions of benzene and other hazardous air pollutants. Under a new rule, the facilities would have to report emissions to EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory. The TRI, created by Congress in 1986, is intended to let communities know the types of hazardous pollutants that nearby businesses are discharging. By casting more light on those releases, it’s often credited with increasing public pressure on individual companies to cut them.
thedetroitbureau.com

Critics Claim Carmakers Falling Short on Emissions, Fuel Economy Promises

With the industry increasingly focused on electric vehicles, an annual review by the Environmental Protection Agency shows improvement during the 2020 model year in fuel economy and emissions. Critics, however, say the improvements in fuel economy and controlling emissions are small and fall well short of the promises the industry...
Motor1.com

EPA Report Shows Cars Are More Efficient And Less Harmful Than Ever

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released its Automotive Trends Report. The annual report brings a bit of good news encompassing the entire industry, including record-high fuel economy ratings and record-low emission levels for 2020 model year vehicles. According to EPA, the average fuel economy for model year 2020...
Reuters

Detroit's Big Three automakers lag industry on fuel economy

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers, General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis lag other automakers in fuel economy performance as they sell a rising number of large trucks and SUVs, a government report released on Friday shows. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Shore News Network

U.S. vehicle fuel economy hits new high in 2020 — EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the fuel economy for new vehicles hit a new high in the 2020 model year at 25.4 miles per gallon but most automakers relied on credits to meet federal emissions requirements. The report said since 2004, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased...
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

One huge factor when buying an electric? How far it will go on a charge, otherwise known as its estimated range rating. It's a critical thing to think about when shopping for an EV. You want to make sure not just any EV, but specific EV, fits your lifestyle. And if you're looking for that information, welcome to the right place.
