Game balls: 4 standouts from the Bears' loss to Ravens

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth straight game, a 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, which dropped the Bears to 3-7 on the season with a Thanksgiving day meeting with the Detroit Lions just a few days away.

Despite the brutal loss, there were some standout performances, mostly on the defense, where some players stepped up as Chicago was shorthanded four key starters.

Here is who earned game balls from the Week 11 loss to the Ravens:

OLB Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn’s quest for Comeback Player of the Year continued with his best outing since joining the Bears last season. Quinn had 3.5 sacks, a career high, as well as five total tackles, including three for loss, four QB hits and a forced fumble. What made it even more impressive was that Chicago was without Khalil Mack, who’s out for the season with a foot injury, and Quinn was a huge reason why the Bears held the Ravens to just 16 points — albeit to a backup quarterback. Quinn now has 10 sacks on the season after just 2 all of last year.

ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith continues to show why he’s one of the game’s best linebackers with an impressive 17-tackle performance, a career high, in Chicago’s loss to Baltimore. Smith continues to excel in coverage, and he was all over the field for the Bears. While Smith was far from perfect, as he struggled against the run, including on the game-winning touchdown, he continues to make the case for All-Pro and Pro-Bowl nods. Smith has earned himself a heft contract extension as he’s proven he’s a building block for the future of this defense.

OLB Trevis Gipson

The Bears aren’t contenders this season, but it’s been nice to see some of the young talent on the roster get an opportunity to develop, including second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson. While Gipson had been quiet over the last few weeks, he stepped up in a big way when Chicago’s defense needed it without Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. Gipson had one sack and five tackles, including two for a loss, in the loss.

WR Darnell Mooney

With Allen Robinson out with a hamstring injury, Darnell Mooney got an opportunity to be the No. 1 guy, and he turned in an impressive performance with five catches for 121 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch from Andy Dalton. But those numbers could’ve been even more impressive give Mooney was targeted 16 times and had a couple of drops that would’ve added to his already-impressive boxscore.