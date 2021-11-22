ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, North Carolina state troopers inspect over 700 vehicles during ‘Interstate Fall Enforcement Blitz’

By Colleen Guerry
 6 days ago

(WFXR) — In order to increase interstate safety in the western and southwestern parts of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement operation across I-81 in Virginia, as well as I-77 in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, a total of 702 commercial vehicles were inspected by Virginia and North Carolina state troopers, according to police.

Of those 702 vehicles inspected during the three-day enforcement project, police say 667 violations were cited while 51 vehicles and 64 drivers were placed out of service.

“This enforcement initiative’s results indicate the extraordinary efforts our Motor Carrier Safety Unit troopers put forth every day as they work to improve passenger and commercial vehicle safety across Virginia,” said Capt. Sean L. Stewart, Virginia State Police Safety Division commander. “Partnering with our North Carolina counterparts helps to reinforce that safety outreach and enforcement no matter which side of the state line you may be traveling.”

Suntanman
6d ago

I read recently that Virginia state troopers were short by hundreds of officers. so they take the remaining officers and abused the truckers who make our deliveries to all of our stores. did you read those numbers right? 702 stops and 667 citations! definitely a money grab! they abused the truckers because they can.

Marvin Britt
6d ago

If these truckers went on strike they'd hurt the US economically bad they should leave these very crucial to our economy alone they bring everything that we use in our homes onto those trucks

ONE MANS OPINION
5d ago

what really happened is these truckers jobs are hard enough in themselves The don't need to be harrassed by law enforcement personnel in either NC, or VA .

