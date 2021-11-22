Third night of rioting over Dutch COVID-19 rules

A Turkish court on Friday kept civil society leader Osman Kavala in jail despite Western pressure and the risk the case could further harm Ankara's relations with Europe.
The hearing in Istanbul was the first since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel 10 Western ambassadors who called for Kavala's release.
The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman, who has languished in jail without conviction for more than four years, is accused of financing 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt.
If convicted, he could face a life term without the possibility of parole.
