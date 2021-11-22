ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target will continue to close its stores on Thanksgiving going forward

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Target Corp. Chief Executive Brian Cornell announced in a Monday memo that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day going forward. The retailer closed its store locations on Thanksgiving in 2020, and will do so again...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CNN

This could finally be Sears' and Kmart's last holiday shopping season

New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Retail workers weigh in on why they plan to quit before the busy holiday shopping season, as the Great Resignation continues to shake the industry

Following record resignation rates in September, retail employees are continuing to put in their two weeks ahead of the holidays. Workers told Insider they're leaving due to low pay, poor working conditions, lack of scheduling flexibility, and pandemic burnout. "Many of my friends are just tired of it, they don't...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Store Hours#Retailer#Walmart Inc
24/7 Wall St.

This Retailer Is Hiring the Most People for the Holidays

Job consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add over 700,000 jobs for the holiday season. Nearly half of these jobs will be offered by two retailers that are hiring the most people for the holiday — Amazon and Walmart.  But retail holiday hiring is going to be challenging this year. Labor shortages and […]
RETAIL
thewestsidegazette.com

CVS to Close 900 Stores

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Thursday, CVS announced that it would close 900 stores over the next three years, which is just about 10% of its pharmacies. Additionally, CVS is in competition with Amazon, Dollar General, and online pharmacies, which is causing their sales to slightly decrease. Covid-19 has not made their sales any better either because people are staying inside their homes. You can expect, in the next few years, to have less CVS stores and future CVS stores will not be selling snacks, candy, shampoo, and greeting cards because they’re trying to pivot to just health care.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
abc27 News

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains, and substantial savings, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Warned Shoppers About This Major Change to Pricing

According to the The Washington Post, there are more than 34,000 dollar stores in the country alone—which is more than all the Walmart, Starbucks, and McDonald's locations combined. Despite the name, however, in many dollar stores, you'll find many products priced higher than a buck. Dollar Tree has maintained its status as one of the last true dollar stores in the U.S. over the past few years, unlike fellow discount chains Dollar General and Family Dollar. In 2019, the company began opening Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer certain items for $3 to $5. But now, Dollar Tree is warning that a major change in pricing is coming to its original concept stores soon as well. Read on to find out how and when the discount chain is planning to hike prices.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
98.7 WFGR

Attention Kmart Shoppers, We Are Closed For Good

It is the end of an era for many Michiganders as the final Kmart location has closed its doors. When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, there was one department store that my sister and I loved to go to with mom, and that was Kmart. Sure there...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Is Dollar Tree Becoming The $1.25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know

A leading discount retailer announced quarterly earnings Tuesday morning and also laid out a new pricing strategy that could call into question its namesake brand. What Happened: Well-known as a store that sells everything for $1, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is changing its pricing strategy in a move that could fight off inflation and also ease pressure from an activist investor.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Dollar Tree is no longer selling its products for $1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dollar Tree Inc. will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck,...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Once-Popular Burger Chain Continues Its Losing Streak

After narrowly escaping bankruptcy this year, the burger and milkshake brand Steak 'n Shake continues to struggle. According to its latest earnings report, the company has seen a major loss in revenue in its third quarter of this year but said this was expected. After all, the chain is undergoing a major restructuring of operations, which will completely change the core of its brand. Soon, the dining rooms and table service most customers know it for will be completely gone in favor of a quick-service model.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

This Iconic Retailer Is Closing All But 6 Stores by the End of 2021

The retail world has been in a state of change for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected shopping. In many cases, many shops that were once household names across the U.S. have been shrinking and shifting for nearly a decade as tastes change and more people take their purchases online. Now, one iconic retailer is planning on closing all but six of its remaining stores before the end of the year. Read on to see which beloved big box is nearly bygone.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy