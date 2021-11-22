Tokyo Smoke to sell cannabis for pickup in Ontario through Uber Eats website

Taxi-hailing app Uber will allow users in Canada’s Ontario to order cannabis on its Uber Eats app, marking an official foray into the booming business.The company said on Monday that it was partnering with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke. Customers can place orders from the Uber Eats app and then pick them up from any of the dispensary chain’s 50 locations.Such orders will be ready for pickup within an hour of placing them, the company said. Customers will be required to show identification when they arrive to pick up their orders as per regulations.The partnership will help Canadian adults purchase safe,...

AMERICAS ・ 6 DAYS AGO