Economy

Fact check: New York Times headline on non fungible tokens, 'low-income men' is fake

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The claim: An image shows a New York Times article about how NFTs are the top expense for low-income men in 2021

Social media users are circulating a screenshot of what appears to be a New York Times article making a surprising claim about non fungible tokens.

"NFTs Are the Top Expense for Low-Income Men in 2021," reads the purported headline in a screenshot shared to Instagram on Nov. 2.

Below the headline, a subhead reads, "Early tax reporting shows 68% of men making under 23K spent most of their money on NFTs this year."

An NFT is a unique piece of data that verifies ownership of a digital item. NFTs "have exploded in popularity" as more people are looking to spend money on digital assets, according to Reuters .

The Instagram post generated more than 8,000 likes in less than two weeks. But the headline in the post is fake.

The Times did not write or publish that headline , according to spokespeople of the company.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

NFT story is a fabrication

The Times did not publish the headline in the screenshot, according to Jordan Cohen, executive director of communications at the newspaper.

Daniella Rhoades Ha, vice president of communications, told USA TODAY the Times also did not publish a story resembling the one shown in the image.

The image identifies the purported article as coming from The Shift, a column by Kevin Roose , who examines "the intersection of technology, business and culture" at the Times.

However, The Shift has not published such an article.

The claim in the subhead, which says early tax reporting shows low-income men spent most of their money on NFTs in 2021, is also wrong. The IRS said it doesn't report such information.

"We don’t publish any statistics on NFTs," Eric Smith, a spokesperson for the agency, told USA TODAY via email. "We don’t have a category for that."

What is an NFT?

An NFT is a piece of data that verifies ownership of a digital item, such as artwork. It refers to a cryptocurrency unit, much like a bitcoin, but one that is unique – as in, there is only one of that unit.

That's why it is "non fungible," according to Christopher Wilmer , an associate professor of engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.

The concept of NFTs has been around for more than eight years, but its popularity exploded within the past two, according to Wilmer. Part of the allure has to do with the fact that NFTs can be used to "get a record" of something, he said.

"If you wanted to buy a painting ... even one that only exists digitally, but in a way where you could prove ownership of it without relying on a third-party institution, you would want to get an NFT as a record of that purchase," Wilmer told USA TODAY via email.

NFTs exist on a blockchain, a database that can be used to keep track of information, Wilmer said.

People can see who owns an NFT on a blockchain, according to Reuters , and an NFT can be bought "with cryptocurrencies or in dollars." Digital images have become the most popular type of NFT sold.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that claims to show a New York Times article about how NFTs are the top expense for low-income men in 2021. The Times did not write or publish that headline or story, according to spokespeople for the newspaper.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: New York Times headline on non fungible tokens, 'low-income men' is fake

#New York Times#Nft#Reuters#Fox News#The Shift
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
