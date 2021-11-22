ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her fetus no longer viable, Texas woman describes crossing state lines to have an abortion

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen she returned home from her OB-GYN's office after learning her fetus would not survive past mid-gestation, the first thing she did was draft an...

www.usatoday.com

news4sanantonio.com

Who are the women behind the Texas abortion ban?

It’s a topic that’s shaping the national discourse, and it’s playing out right here in Texas. A nearly complete ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, or at the first sign of what lawmakers call “cardiac activity.”. “It's been legislation presented by men,” said Austin Democratic lawmaker Donna Howard....
TEXAS STATE
cheddar.com

Texas Abortion Clinics Stuck in Legal Limbo

At Whole Woman's Health in Austin, Texas, clinic staff prep for patients like any other day. But right now, this is a medical facility stuck in legal limbo caused by the most restrictive abortion law in the nation. Patients are still showing up and seeking care, but it's not the care the clinic is always able to provide.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas' abortion ban is having a 'domino effect' on clinics across the U.S.

This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. When Texas abortion ban Senate Bill 8 took effect on Sept. 1, phones at the four Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinics in the...
TEXAS STATE
MinnPost

After Texas’ abortion ban, some groups have seen increased demand for abortions in Minnesota

Correction: This article has been corrected to include information about demand and readiness from Planned Parenthood North Central States, which is the largest provider of abortion services in Minnesota. They have not seen increased demand for services after the Texas law and say they are prepared for any coming increase in demand for services. The headline of the piece has also been corrected to reflect this information.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGME

Women from Texas travel to Maine for abortion services

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Women from Texas are now traveling to Maine for abortion services. This is happening after Texas enacted a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Those at Planned Parenthood say women traveling thousands of miles for abortion treatment is a sign that their rights continue to...
MAINE STATE
expressnews.com

Commentary: Abortion access in Texas is a nightmare.

This month, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Texas’ Senate Bill 8, the most restrictive law on abortion since the procedure was protected by Roe v. Wade, which became law in 1973. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called SB 8 “catastrophic.”. Working on the ground at an abortion fund in the Rio...
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Supreme Court allows COVID vaccine mandate without religious exemptions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to order Maine to allow religious exemptions to its new requirement that health-care workers be inoculated against COVID-19. Over three dissents the high court rejected a group of workers and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS

