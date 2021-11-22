Issa Rae Covers ‘Coveteur’ | Bossip

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae Covers 'Coveteur'

By Al Lindsey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssa Rae is covering Coveteur’s ‘Class of 2021’ digital issue. In it, the creator dishes on how she doesn’t think it’s possible to succeed in Hollywood without turning part of yourself into a “commodity”, why she’s glad she didn’t become famous in her 20s, and what’s driving the next chapter of...

