Third night of rioting over Dutch COVID-19 rules

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of COVID-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. "We are coming up against the maximum of our...
Dutch police fired warning shots on Friday after riots erupted in the port city of Rotterdam against a partial coronavirus lockdown, causing several injuries, local police said. Fireworks were set off and police fired several warning shots," Rotterdam police said in a statement.
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. 1. Further Covid protests and unrest in Netherlands. The Netherlands has experienced a second night of riots as protesters opposing the country's new lockdown rules gathered in...
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dutch police opened fire on people protesting pandemic-related restrictions in Rotterdam, injuring at least two people, law enforcement officials said Saturday. The protests, which the Rotterdam police deemed a riot, broke out along Coolsingel street in central Rotterdam on Friday. Police said the demonstrations turned violent,...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at “idiot” rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus policies turned violent. More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands started transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany on Tuesday to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals, which are scaling back regular care to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases. A patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, some 240...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to "take back" people who cross the Channel to the UK. The PM said he had written to French President Emmanuel Macron setting out five steps to "move further and faster" to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's tragedy where 27 people died.
LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — The U.K. tightened up rules Saturday on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Amid fears that the recently identified new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there […]
The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. EU border agency Frontex would deploy a surveillance plane "day and night to help the French, Dutch and Belgian police," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.
Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
PARIS (AP) — The archbishop of Paris has offered to step down after admitting to having had an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012, the archdiocese said. Archbishop Michel Aupetit, who has led the Paris church since 2018, sent a letter to Pope Francis offering to resign following a report in Le Point magazine. There was no indication if or when Francis might act on it; he has refused to accept similar offers from other prelates caught up in scandal.
A protest has been held at Stormont to highlight the continuing difficulties faced by people living in care homes. Residents' relatives said pandemic restrictions are having a detrimental affect on their loved ones. They are calling on Health Minister Robin Swann to ensure guidance on issues like visiting is implemented...
