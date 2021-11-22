ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bezos donates $100 million to Obama foundation in honor of congressman John Lewis

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Daily World

Obama Foundation Receives $100M Donation From Jeff Bezos

The Obama Foundation just received a massive donation from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. According to The New York Post, the nonprofit accepted a $100 million donation from the billionaire who confirmed the news to the outlet on Monday (November 22). The Blue Origin founder did make one condition as part...
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Likely Wouldn't Pay Any Taxes For John Lewis Donation

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation. The donation is meant to honor the civil rights leader John Lewis, and comes on heels of similar gifts from Bezos of $96.2 million to a series of groups fighting homelessness across the country and, also today, a $166 million donation to NYU Langone Medical Center.
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wtmj.com

Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, NYU Langone Health, a medical center affiliated with New York University, said it has received...
CHARITIES
connectcre.com

Obama Center Plaza to be Named for John Lewis Following $100M Bezos Gift

The Obama Foundation said Monday that Jeff Bezos is giving $100 million—the largest individual contribution to date—in honor of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the Plaza at the under-construction Obama Presidential Center to be named John Lewis Plaza. “Freedom fighters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Reuters#The Obama Foundation
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy