Public Health

Woman dies eight times after she refused to take a COVID jab

By Yukti Malhotra
ohmymag.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unvaccinated woman who experienced eight cardiac arrests while she was hospitalised due to COVID-19 is now urging people to get vaccines. 35-year-old Gemma Roberts was taken to Warrington Hospital and had to be resuscitated eight times after her heart stopped. Her ordeal began in August when she was rushed to...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 293

Ron Mcneil
5d ago

She’s urging people she doesn’t know to get the shot? Please…if I died from covid, she wouldn’t lose a wink of sleep.. I’m not urging anyone to get that nonsense..if you want to, fine, but don’t try and talk others into getting it

Reply(22)
50
Teresa Aikens
5d ago

Well since I've had both shots and a booster guess I'm suppose to die. Lol I've never been sick as to yet.😁

Reply(73)
51
wrench
5d ago

Go to the hospital with Covid. They tell you to go home without any medication and not to come back unless your oxygen levels dip into the 80’s. If this takes place, it’s much harder to recover. Simple thing is to send them home with the antivirals needed to treat at onset.

Reply(13)
17
