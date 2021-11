The Charlotte Hornets continued their stretch of good play with a 97-87 win over the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards. Washington controlled the game much of the first half, but Charlotte came out in the 2nd half locked in defensively – outscoring the Wizards 30-14 in the 3rd quarter. Charlotte has now won four games in a row after a five-game losing streak. Here are some observations from the Hornets win.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO