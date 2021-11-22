ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

See Photos from the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

By Carena Liptak
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon received country music's highest honor on Sunday (Nov. 21) when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The trio were feted during the annual Medallion Ceremony, which took place at the Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Highlighted By Performances From Eric Church, Brittney Spencer

Extraordinary country hitmaker Hank Williams, Jr., standard-bearing singer-songwriter Marty Stuart and iconic songwriter Dean Dillon were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the venue and organization’s annual Medallion Ceremony on Sunday evening. Williams, Stuart, and Dillon were initially scheduled to be inducted in 2020. However, the Hall of Fame postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
George Strait
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Connie Smith
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Charlie Worsham
Person
Brenda Lee
cortlandstandard.net

Country careers lead to Hall of Fame

Ed Kowalski of Virgil started playing trumpet as a youngster in his home, where his family operated a restaurant and bar. “Patrons in the bar area most likely heard my beautiful harmonic monotones (well, I thought they were beautiful) and it probably curdled their beer,” Kowalski said. “My Dad was very good about telling me: ‘Eddie, it sounds great to me, but son, we’re losing customers. Let’s try another instrument.’”
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Congratulates its 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Yesterday, three of BMI’s lauded songwriters took to the stage to accept their prestigious induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. BMI Icons, Hank Williams Jr., and Dean Dillon, along with multiple award-winning songwriter and artist Marty Stuart, became the legendary Hall’s newest members, exemplifying their immense impact on both country music history and the industry itself. Paying musical homage to Williams during the Medallion Ceremony, which honored the 2020 class of inductees in 2021 due to the pandemic, were BMI songwriters Shooter Jennings, who sang “Feelin’ Better,” and Eric Church, who delivered “A Country Boy Can Survive,” while Stuart’s close friend Pastor Evelyn Hubbard sang “It’s Time to Go Home” and Ashley McBryde gave a memorable performance of “The Observations of a Crow.” Delivering part of the musical tribute to master songwriter, Dean Dillon, whose songs include an incredible 60+ recorded by legendary superstar George Strait (along with countless others), was BMI President’s Award recipient Kenny Chesney, who flawlessly performed “A Lot of Things Different.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Modern Era#Dillon Co#Veterans Artist
gtrnews.com

Oklahoma Music Legacy Preserved at the Hall of Fame in Muskogee

Oklahoma’s musical legacy, from jazz and country to opera and rock, is being preserved, nurtured and celebrated, thanks to those Okies from Muskogee. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, from its beginnings in 1996, has honored more than 100 of the state’s most famous musicians, artists and songwriters who have shaped the international music scene.
OKLAHOMA STATE
411mania.com

GCW To Host First Annual Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony

GCW has announced that they will be hosting the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony in January. The company on Thursday that the first annual event will take place on January 22nd in New York City at Cutting Room. The event will stream live, with PWInsider reporting that it...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
People

Go Backstage at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Taylor Swift kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30 with a rendition of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" in tribute to inductee King, who originally co-wrote and performed the song. In addition to Swift, Jennifer Hudson performed at the...
MUSIC
wcbe.org

Music Journeys: The Rock Hall's Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony with Jack Marchbanks

The Roll & Roll Hall of Fame held its 36th annual induction ceremony October 30 in Cleveland. Jack Marchbanks and I were there. On this edition of Music Journeys, we recap our favorite moments of the night. You’ll hear from LL Cool J and Carole King, and we’ll tease you with a few samples from the performances. Thanks for listening.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
Fox News

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider on General Lee, cancel culture: 'We don't belong in that country club'

John Schneider is hitting the road. The actor, best known as Bo Duke from the hit series "Dukes of Hazzard," is keeping busy this holiday season with two new films premiering on the same day. For starters, he’s rolling the dice with "Poker Run," where he served as writer, director and leading man. It’s a sequel to fan-favorite "Stand On It," a "Smokey and the Bandit" tribute that was released in 2020. The 61-year-old is also starring in the new Lifetime film "Christmas in Tune" alongside Reba McEntire where they find themselves sharing the stage.
MOVIES
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy