ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matthijs de Ligt not getting distracted by long-term Juventus future

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGPUK_0d40mHF300

Matthijs de Ligt has vowed to focus solely on his Champions League “dream” and not his long-term Juventus future.

Juve can secure top spot in Group H by completing the double over Chelsea with a win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

De Ligt is thought to be in talks over extending his current deal that runs until 2024, but the Holland defender insists Juventus’ European quest will remain top of the agenda.

Asked if a contract renewal was in the pipeline, De Ligt said: “At this moment I just focus on what I have to do on the pitch, how to help the team to improve our place in the table.

“Winning this trophy with this jersey is a dream, not just for me, but for everyone.

“We are improving game after game and we want to continue in this way.”

Juventus currently top Group H with four wins from as many matches.

Chelsea can draw level on points with the Italians with a victory on Tuesday that would take the pool-stage shake-up into the final round of fixtures.

Danilo will miss the Chelsea trip having been sidelined for two months with a thigh complaint.

Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie are all available however and have made the trip to London.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri believes his side will need a sharper killer instinct against Chelsea’s miserly defensive unit.

“Tomorrow we’ll play for first place in the group against the team that last year won the Champions League,” said Allegri.

“So it will be a very important test for us. We need to improve our conversion rate.

“We create important situations but we are still making mistakes in the final third.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

On-loan Celtic winger Jota in no rush to have long-term future resolved

Jota insists he is in no rush to have his long-term future resolved after the on-loan Celtic winger landed the cinch Premiership October player of the month award. The 22-year-old has made a big impact since arriving from Benfica on a loan deal for the season. Celtic have an option-to-buy clause and are thought to be keen on making the move permanent.
SOCCER
newschain

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick of assists help PSG to victory

Lionel Messi delivered a hat-trick of assists as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain came from behind to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1. Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his first appearance for PSG, who saw an early goal from Neymar ruled out for offside. Denis Bouanga then fired the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthijs De Ligt
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Alex Sandro
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Juventus defender De Ligt clear top earner in Serie A

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is now the highest paid player in Serie A. De Ligt earns a clear €500,000-a-year more than anyother player in the country after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Manchester United. That's according to Calcio e Finanza, which have published the top earners in Serie A. Serie...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea transfer news: Matthijs De Ligt and Jules Kounde to become the new Blues defence, with FOUR centre-backs out of contract next summer

Chelsea transfer news is often sensational - but one report is suggesting that there could be an all-new centre-back partnership at the club next season. The Blues have a whopping four defenders out of contract next summer. Thiago Silva is 37 and on a rolling deal at the moment, while captain Cesar Azpilicueta is well into his thirties, too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Group H#European#Italians#The Champions League
BBC

Zidane the target for the long-term?

Manchester United are accelerating attempts to persuade former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to take over as manager. United have increased their financial offer to the 49-year-old France legend to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Sunday Times - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes pleased with West Ham’s Europa League progression

David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble in Austria wrapped up top spot in Group H for Moyes’ side.The Hammers go straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.“Job done, yeah,” said Moyes. “We did a professional job tonight and throughout the group stage we’ve done a good job.“It’s great credit to the players for the way they...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy