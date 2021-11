It does not sound like Rutgers will be getting Geo Baker back on the court any time soon. The Scarlet Knights’ senior guard did not play against UMass on Saturday due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Lafayette. According to head coach Steve Pikiell, he did not come close to doing so despite being listed as a game-time decision an hour before the game, nor is there a timeline for his return.

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO