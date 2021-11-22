Show Us Your Rack

For many years, The Sentinel’s “Big Buck” contest was looked forward to by area hunters and readers alike. Starting in 2021, The Sentinel has adjusted its annual photo contest to allow for more area hunters to participate and show off the deer they harvested. The adjusted contest, “Show Us Your Deer” will not have a measurement contest and does not require hunters to bring their kill to The Sentinel. Now, hunters can simply upload a photo of either a buck or doe they take to our website with a brief description. All photos submitted will be entered in a drawing for some great prizes, including a $150 gift certificate from Dan Pierce Outdoor Shop, Lewistown.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO