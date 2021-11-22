ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Us Your Rack

rock107.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best part of bagging a big buck is bragging about it, right?. We want to see and share pictures of your “Rack”!. If you’ve get a buck this deer hunting season then send us your pictures! One random submission will win a $500 gift certificate from Bear’s Gun Room! Let's...

www.rock107.com

whitewaterbanner.com

“Show Us Your Lights!” 2nd Annual Deck the House Contest

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the City of Whitewater Parks & Recreation Department. We are excited for year number two for the Deck The House Event. Take pride in your decorations and share them with all those holiday light lovers. All registrations must be submitted by Dec 5th. Prizes will be given to the top three houses. Register at https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehouse21.
WHITEWATER, WI
gon.com

Giant Gator In The Deer Woods

An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
MACON COUNTY, GA
WausauPilot

Show us your trophy deer! (And win prizes, too)

Once again, Wausau Pilot & Review is inviting hunters to show off their deer during the 2021 gun deer hunting season, which kicks off this weekend, and win prizes for sharing their photos. We want to see your deer – and you, sitting alongside your trophy! Prizes this year include...
WAUSAU, WI
Sentinel

‘Show us your Deer’ replaces ‘Big Buck’

For many years, The Sentinel’s “Big Buck” contest was looked forward to by area hunters and readers alike. Starting in 2021, The Sentinel has adjusted its annual photo contest to allow for more area hunters to participate and show off the deer they harvested. The adjusted contest, “Show Us Your Deer” will not have a measurement contest and does not require hunters to bring their kill to The Sentinel. Now, hunters can simply upload a photo of either a buck or doe they take to our website with a brief description. All photos submitted will be entered in a drawing for some great prizes, including a $150 gift certificate from Dan Pierce Outdoor Shop, Lewistown.
LEWISTOWN, PA

