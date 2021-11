The official unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County fell last month to within less than a percentage point of where it stood just prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while the addition of new jobs helped push the unemployment rate down, the numbers were also aided by an even larger decline in the number of people seeking unemployment benefits, as well as a slight contraction in the size of the local workforce.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO