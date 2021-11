WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From the prices of turkeys to a gallon of gas — prices are rising across the board. The reasons why are clear. “The rise in prices recently is because of the supply chain disruptions,” said Adam Jones, regional economist. “Some of it is also that we have a disruption in the labor market going on and some of it is that we have an increase in demand, and we still have the remnants of expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO