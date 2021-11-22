ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Unveils ‘Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)’ for Amazon Music: Watch

Cover picture for the articleSweet dreams of holly and ribbon! Taylor Swift has released a brand-new version of her 2019 holiday single “Christmas Tree Farm.”. Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the superstar recorded “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios alongside a 70-piece orchestra. “This new version is...

