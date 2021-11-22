ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

FC Dallas to host Toronto FC in the 2022 season opener

By Drew Epperley
bigdsoccer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Dallas will host Toronto FC for its 2022 MLS regular season home opener on Saturday, February 26 at 4:30 PM CT at Toyota Stadium. This is the first time FC Dallas will face Toronto FC in a home opener and the first time...

www.bigdsoccer.com

Dallas Sports Nation

FC Dallas 2021 Season Review: Midfielders and Forwards

After looking at the goalkeepers and defenders last week, our 2021 season review moves up the pitch as we look back at the FCD midfielders and forwards’ performances in the 2021 season. Midfielders. Bryan Acosta: C+. The Honduran DP midfielder’s 2021 season can pretty neatly be divided into two parts:...
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Toronto FC hires Bob Bradley as new head coach and sporting director

TORONTO -- After a flurry of moves this week paving his arrival at the club, Bob Bradley did not disappoint in his Toronto FC debut Wednesday. There was plenty of enthusiasm and candour from Toronto's new head coach and sporting director. And no shortage of intel thanks to having followed his son, Toronto captain Michael Bradley, closely from afar.
MLS
bigdsoccer.com

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Edwin Cerrillo

Edwin Cerrillo completed his third season with FC Dallas, building off a 2020 campaign that saw him play more with USL League One side North Texas SC. As the season went on, Cerrillo’s involvement in the FC Dallas midfield grew with more minutes and by the end of the years, a full-time role as a starter.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC to open 2022 MLS regular season at home February 27 vs. Nashville

SEATTLE, WASH. – Seattle Sounders FC is set to open the 2022 MLS regular season at home on Sunday, February 27 against Nashville SC (time TBD), followed by a road matchup against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 5 (3:00 p.m. PT). It marks the Rave Green’s first-ever matchup with 2020 expansion side Nashville, who moves to the Western Conference in 2022. Seattle’s second match next season features a postseason rematch, with Sounders FC set to face RSL in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs tomorrow evening at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). The two fixtures were unveiled today as part of Major League Soccer’s announcement of each club’s 2022 home opener. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of the year.
MLS
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake to Host Seattle Sounders FC in 2022 Home Opener

SANDY, Utah (Monday, November 22, 2021) – Real Salt Lake confirms today that the Club’s 2022 home opener will be played against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. MT at Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL kicks off its 18th season in Major League Soccer one week earlier, traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC, on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. MT, in the League’s Opening Weekend.
MLS
Washington Post

D.C. United will open 2022 season at Audi Field against expansion Charlotte FC

D.C. United will open the 2022 MLS season Feb. 26 at Audi Field against expansion Charlotte FC, then visit FC Cincinnati a week later, the league announced Monday. MLS unveiled the home openers ahead of the full schedule announcement next month. Charlotte’s debut at Bank of America Stadium — March 5 against the Los Angeles Galaxy — had been announced last week.
MLS
WKRC

FC Cincinnati to open 2022 season on road and date for home opener set

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati will kick off the club’s 17-match 2022 home schedule at TQL Stadium against D.C United on March 5, 2022, the league announced on Monday. The Orange and Blue also hosted D.C. United in the first home match of 2020, after the MLS is Back Tournament, playing to a 0-0 draw. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium.
MLS
kfgo.com

Toronto FC part ways with head coach Javier Perez

Toronto FC announced Tuesday that Javier Perez will not return as head coach in 2022. The move comes one day after the departure of general manager Ali Curtis. Perez, 44, joined Toronto before the 2021 season as an assistant coach and took over as interim coach after Chris Armas was fired on July 4. The team removed the “interim” tag in August.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC host Real Salt Lake Feb. 27 to open 2022 season

Houston Dynamo FC will kick off the 2022 season at home on Sunday, February 27 against Real Salt Lake at 6 p.m. CT with Opening Day presented by PNC Bank, the Club and Major League Soccer announced today. The league also announced that Houston will travel to the Midwest in...
MLS
austinfc.com

Austin FC to Host FC Cincinnati in 2022 Season Opener, Presented by Q2

Austin FC and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Monday that the Club will host FC Cincinnati on February 26 at Q2 Stadium for its first match of the 2022 MLS regular season. The Club’s first match of the 2022 regular season will kick off at 5pm CDT and will feature a regional broadcast in English and Spanish language. Broadcast details including channel assignments and expanded distribution platforms across Central Texas will be released prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.
MLS

