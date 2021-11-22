1120 Sam James yards after catch copy.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

By Frank Salucci/Blue, Gold News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountaineers respond with victory over the Longhorns....

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Sam Pittman said about Alabama after Arkansas lost to Tide

Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks didn’t leave Tuscaloosa with a win, but the Hogs sure impressed folks. Alabama escaped with the narrow 42-35 win over Arkansas, and the Hogs matched the physicality of the Crimson Tide and never quit. Quarterback Bryce Young finished an impressive 31-of-40 for 559 yards and 5...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Star Running Back’s Career at West Virginia Likely Over

Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior running back Leddie Brown has almost certainly played his final game for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Brown, who rushed for 156 yards against Kansas in the team’s final regular season game, will go down in West Virginia history as one of the greatest running backs in program history.
NFL
247Sports

Media scolds Jimbo Fisher after Texas A&M loss to LSU

For a team expected to compete for a College Football Playoff berth this season, Texas A&M's lackluster 8-4 finish following Saturday night's 27-24 loss to LSU is a tough pill to swallow for coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher received plenty of criticism from the press after the game. "Disappointed. It was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Cam Newton celebrates after electric 24-yard TD run for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It wasn't so much Cam Newton's touchdown run that made this one special but the Carolina Panthers quarterback's celebration afterwards. Newton scored easily on a 24-yard run around the left side to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 5:52 left in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team and former Carolina coach Ron Rivera.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral

Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one. After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened. The picture quickly went viral. Despite struggling for most of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Fight breaks out near end of Oregon State-Oregon game

Tempers were high near the end of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game Saturday, with several players involved in a fight in the fourth quarter. Flags and fists were flying as both benches cleared and received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One Beavers player was even ejected for his role in the incident....
OREGON STATE

