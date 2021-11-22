1120 Sam James yards after catch copy.jpg

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks didn’t leave Tuscaloosa with a win, but the Hogs sure impressed folks. Alabama escaped with the narrow 42-35 win over Arkansas, and the Hogs matched the physicality of the Crimson Tide and never quit. Quarterback Bryce Young finished an impressive 31-of-40 for 559 yards and 5...
The Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night at the hands of their most hated rival. However, Spencer Rattler was all college football fans could talk about after the game. Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams early on in the 2021 season and never won...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops brought a flamethrower to a discussion about the Sooners’ rivalry with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State occupy the same region, so their rivalry is backed in. The problem is it hasn’t exactly been competitive over the years. The Sooners’ rivalry with Texas has...
College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear. Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago. Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior running back Leddie Brown has almost certainly played his final game for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Brown, who rushed for 156 yards against Kansas in the team’s final regular season game, will go down in West Virginia history as one of the greatest running backs in program history.
For a team expected to compete for a College Football Playoff berth this season, Texas A&M's lackluster 8-4 finish following Saturday night's 27-24 loss to LSU is a tough pill to swallow for coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher received plenty of criticism from the press after the game. "Disappointed. It was...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It wasn't so much Cam Newton's touchdown run that made this one special but the Carolina Panthers quarterback's celebration afterwards. Newton scored easily on a 24-yard run around the left side to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 5:52 left in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team and former Carolina coach Ron Rivera.
Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one. After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened. The picture quickly went viral. Despite struggling for most of the...
The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
Georgia Tech was pasted by in-state rival Georgia 45-0 on Saturday, leaving the Yellow Jackets at 3-9 on the season. Including a lopsided defeat against Notre Dame a week earlier, they were outscored 100-0 in their final 2 games. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is now just 9-25 in...
Tempers were high near the end of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game Saturday, with several players involved in a fight in the fourth quarter. Flags and fists were flying as both benches cleared and received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One Beavers player was even ejected for his role in the incident....
