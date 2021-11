After months of negotiations, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law on Monday. Americans will hopefully see improvements in both local and national infrastructure from this bill that was negotiated by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and perhaps provide some beneficial return on our taxes. Despite this bipartisan success, the current administration’s top priority remains aimed at initiating purely partisan and irresponsible big government spending. With select progressive leaders insisting on their original quid-pro-quo demand that Congress tack on a nearly $2 trillion social spending bill, House leader Nancy Pelosi is pushing to pass yet another hefty multi-trillion dollar spending package. Such spending is an example of government overreach that will slow the growth of the American economy and saddle our children with unaffordable debt.

