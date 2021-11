Indiana football knows how important this rivalry game is. Not only does the program know the importance of the Purdue game, but the players do as well. According to Dustin Dopirak of the Bloomington Herald and Indy Star, there is a slew of football players that are looking to come back from injury ahead of the Purdue game. They all have been pleading with head coach Tom Allen for just one more chance to play this season since a bowl game is out of reach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO