34 Amazon Bestsellers With Serious Black Friday Deals — Up to 79% Off

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Amazon bestsellers. Amazon

It’s the best week of the year! There are major Black Friday deals on bestsellers from top brands all over, but Amazon is where you’ll find the biggest variety and selection. The prices are sinking, our hearts are soaring and our index finger is smashing that “Add to Cart” button again and again!

Ready to see some of the freshest Black Friday deals you can grab right now? Let’s go!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

7 Top Deals

Take 30% off the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones!

Take 42% off the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter#1 Bestseller!

Take 50% off the PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers!

Take 50% off the Amazon Fire Stick!

Take 40% off the Thread Spread King Size Cotton Bed Sheets!

Take 52% off the Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier!

Take 35% off the iRobot Roomba 694#1 Bestseller!

Take 49% off the Bose QuietComfort Headphones#1 Bestseller!

Take 40% off the Amazon Echo!

Take 38% off the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker#1 Bestseller!

Take 43% off the Instant Pot Duo Plus!

Take 37% off the Cricut EasyPress 2#1 Bestseller!

Take 40% off the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac!

Take 6% off the Zulay Original Milk Frother#1 Bestseller!

Take 46% off the Comfort Spaces Vixie Reversible Comforter Set!

Take 32% off the Estalon Leather Crossbody!

Take 50% off the Fire HD 10 Tablet!

Take 61% off the ECLIPSE Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain!

Take 35% off the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit!

Take 51% off the Sony 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker!

Take 44% off the Madison Park Windom Blanket!

Take 70% off the Echo Auto!

Take 50% off the JBL Wireless Earbud Headphones!

Take 60% off the Sony Extra Bass Earbud Headphones!

Take 74% off the Lush Decor Ivory Rosalie Window Curtains!

Take 42% off the Neato Robotics Intelligent Robot Vacuum!

Take 58% off the Echo Show 5!

Take 79% off the Lush Decor Shabby Chic Ravello, King!

Take 44% off the Kindle!

Take 48% off the Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans Set!

Take 20% off the Brother Computerized Sewing Machine!

Take 23% off the Macedonia Recliner!

Take 44% off the FURINNO Jaya Writing Desk!

Us Weekly

