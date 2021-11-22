TDOT pauses interstate lane closures starting Wednesday for holiday

To allow for increased holiday traffic, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is suspending of lane closures on Georgia interstates and roadways near shopping centers beginning Wednesday, November 24 from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, November 28. These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a TDOT news release, all construction lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28. “Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With one of the most traveled holidays of the year approaching, there's at least one thing Tennessee drivers won't have to worry about this Thanksgiving. The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to halt all lane closures on interstates and state highways for holiday travel. As crews...
Some lane closures related to apartment construction will be necessary on Middlesettlements Road close to the Icon store and gas station, the city of Alcoa announced. The construction is related to the Vintage Alcoa Apartments going in at the former Blount County Pellissippi Community College/Bungalow Elementary School campus property. Lane...
Many road projects will continue this week. Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction behind the north curb. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 17-19, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a lane closure on Highway 2 on Thursday. NDOT says the westbound lane closure will occur from 134th Street to Yankee Hill Road, in the area of the South Beltway construction. The department says local traffic will...
Portions of Interstate 14 will be fully closed overnight beginning tonight. The Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District announced Tuesday they will perform a “full freeway closure” on I-14 beginning tonight. “This closure will allow crews to safely perform deck panel setting within the closure limits,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said...
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Nov. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:. As previously reported, TDOT is suspending construction-related road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28. The...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation says it wants to make travel easier and safer for people hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to a release, the state agency will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and main roads across the Commonwealth.
NEWBURG, Md. - Work to result in 24/7 single-lane closure on southbound us 301 approaching Nice/Middleton Bridge until late winter 2021/22 (Travel Off-Peak on Weekends to Minimize Delays) -- The single southbound lane of the Nice/Middleton Bridge will be extended on the approach lanes of southbound US 301 prior to the toll plaza structure. Access to business locations on this stretch of southbound US 301 will be maintained.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on North State of Franklin Road has caused traffic to back up on Interstate 26 East Thursday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, a multi-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of North State of Franklin and Oakland Avenue at 1:11 p.m. TDOT […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction behind the north curb. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 17-19,...
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that Interstate 70 will be restricted to one lane through part of Muskingum County over the following days. A press release from the agency said the restriction is necessary to handle vertical extension repairs. Beginning Friday, November 19, only one lane of...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services has released the annual holiday season travel lane closures. The restrictions are intended to ease congestion and allow traffic flow around major destinations. So, far there will be no lane closures on city streets on November 26,...
LIMERICK PA – A lane closure is scheduled to continue weekdays through Dec. 3 (2021; Friday) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lewis Road, between Cherry lane and D and L Drive, to allow for construction of a curb median related to a pedestrian crossing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports.
CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make traffic changes as part of a project to replace the Northeast 53rd Terrace Bridge over Interstate 435 in Clay County. Crews will close two lanes of northbound and southbound I-435 at NE 53rd Terrace from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m....
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Travelers won't have to worry about lane closures in South Carolina during the holidays this year. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said lane closure on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work will be prohibited to help holiday traffic flow. The restrictions will be in place...
MARION CO. – Work to restore the traffic configuration in the I-65/I-70 South Split to its pre-North Split construction condition will take place this weekend in preparation for the winter season. On or after 9 p.m. on Friday, November 19, the two left lanes of eastbound I-70 will be closed...
Motorists can expect more changes to traffic patterns in coming weeks thanks to the massive bridge-replacement and intersection redesign underway at the US 27/SR 60 crossing. Beginning November 29, 2021, Central Avenue at US 27 will be closed to allow crews to pour concrete in the center of the intersection. The disruption at the intersection will last for approximately two weeks, according to the Floridea Department of Transportation.
