TDOT pauses interstate lane closures starting Wednesday for holiday

NEWBURG, Md. - Work to result in 24/7 single-lane closure on southbound us 301 approaching Nice/Middleton Bridge until late winter 2021/22 (Travel Off-Peak on Weekends to Minimize Delays) -- The single southbound lane of the Nice/Middleton Bridge will be extended on the approach lanes of southbound US 301 prior to the toll plaza structure. Access to business locations on this stretch of southbound US 301 will be maintained.

NEWBURG, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO