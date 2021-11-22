ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How To Watch: The Chris Paul Tip-Off

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22C3P4_0d40iQ5C00

The inaugural Chris Paul Tip-Off tips off Monday night , giving four Division II HBCUs the chance to get major exposure.

Two schools from the CIAA — Winston-Salem State and Virginia Union — as well as Morehouse College of the SIAC and West Virginia State will participate in the two-day tournament. Games will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Utica, Connecticut. The winners from Monday afternoon’s games will face off Tuesday for the title of champion.

The event is a collaboration between Chris Paul and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Paul, the third all-time assist leader in NBA History, is currently a student at Winston-Salem State University. The games will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Virginia Union (1-1) vs West Virginia State (2-1) — 4 PM


Virginia Union and West Virginia State are two programs with basketball royalty. VUU’s Ben Wallace was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, while West Virginia State’s Earl Lloyd was a star in the CIAA before being the first African-American to play in the NBA. He’s also in the Hall of Fame.

However, neither of those men are suiting up on Monday.

VUU enters the season 1-1 after tipping off its season at the CIAA/PSAC Challenge at Virginia State. It shot better than 50 percent from the field and nearly 48 percent from the 3-point line in its win over Mansfield.

WVSU enters the game 2-1, with both wins coming over CIAA opponents (Livingstone and Shaw) in the Earl Lloyd Classic. Glen Abram leads the team in scoring at 21 ppg while Jeremiah Moore is putting up 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. Both are grad students.

Winston-Salem State vs. Morehouse College — 6:30 PM

Morehouse College (Georgia Tech and UGA) and Winston-Salem State (Duke and Wake Forest) both started their seasons by taking on a pair of Power Five programs in exhibitions. Morehouse enters the Chris Paul Tip-Off Challenge 1-1 after beating Young Harris College 79-72 on the road Nov. 17.

WSSU, the defending CIAA champions, enters the contest 3-1. After being blown out by West Liberty to start the season it has won three in a row, including a win over Clark Atlanta last week. Senior guard Jonathan Hicklin has scored in double-figures in every game and newcomer Jaylin Cooke is getting comfortable in an offense filled with talented wings.

The post How To Watch: The Chris Paul Tip-Off appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Earl Lloyd
Person
Chris Paul
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livingstone College#Utica College#Division#Siac#Nba History#Espn Plus#Virginia Union#Vuu#African American#The Hall Of Fame#The Ciaa Psac Challenge#Wvsu#Georgia Tech#Uga
HBCU Gameday

Eddie George committed to TSU despite Akron buzz

When 2021 started, Eddie George had no thoughts or desires to be a football coach. Now the Tennessee State head coach has had to extinguish rumors that he’s a candidate for an FBS job. The post Eddie George committed to TSU despite Akron buzz appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

2K+
Followers
915
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy