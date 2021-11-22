ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LSU CB Eli Ricks, a former 5-star UGA recruit, enters transfer portal

By Joe Vitale
 6 days ago
LSU cornerback Eli Ricks is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com.

Ricks, who has had to miss a good chunk of his sophomore season with injury, was a freshman All-American in 2020 at LSU when he recorded 20 tackles, four interceptions, two touchdowns and five pass breakups.

A former five-star in the 2020 recruiting class out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), Ricks chose LSU over schools like Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, USC and Georgia.

There’s no telling as of now where Ricks will go. But Georgia and some of these other schools that recruited him hard do already have an established relationship with Ricks.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton was quick to tweet at Ricks after the news hit. Both originally hail from California – Ricks originally played at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California before transferring to IMG Academy in high school.

