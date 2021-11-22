ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Declining birth rate reflects difficulty of combing parenting and child rearing

By Cornell University
Newswise
 6 days ago

A new study shows more U.S. adults who do not already have children are saying they are unlikely to ever have them — findings that could draw renewed attention to the risks of declining birthrates for industrialized nations. Vida Maralani...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas mom shares scary moments during child's premature birth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For many parents, welcoming a healthy newborn into the world is a joyous occasion, but it can also be stressful when your child arrives sooner than expected. It is something that Jordan Sorey knows all too well. "You always think going into it, 'I'm going to...
ARKANSAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US preterm birth rate dropped in 2020 for 1st time in 6 years

The U.S. preterm birth rate declined slightly for the first time in six years, dropping from 10.2 percent in 2019 to 10.1 percent in 2020, according to a March of Dimes Report Card 2021 executive summary. Despite the decline, the nation has kept its "C-" grade, according to the March...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

U.S. premature births decline despite racial disparities

The overall rate of premature births in the U.S. declined for the first time in six years between 2019 and 2020, despite increases in preterm births among Black Americans and Native Americans or Alaska Natives, according to a report published Monday by the nonprofit March of Dimes. Why it matters:...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wvtf.org

COVID-19 and its impact on the birth rate

It’s been more than nine months since people started getting vaccinated against COVID, and experts say we may be seeing a lot more traffic in hospital delivery rooms in the months to come. Looking at birth rates between November of 2020 and the spring of 2021, an academic medical center...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rearing#Sociology#Birth Rate#Combing#Americans
Newswise

Prehistoric mums may have cared for kids better than we thought

Newswise — A new study from The Australian National University (ANU) has revealed the death rate of babies in ancient societies is not a reflection of poor healthcare, disease and other factors, but instead is an indication of the number of babies born in that era. The findings shed new...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
psychologytoday.com

Navigating Parent-Child Separations

Babies and young children may be separated from a caregiver for many reasons, including deployment, divorce, and incarceration. These separations can negatively affect the caregiver-child bond as well as the developing brain. Caregivers can take steps to protect their relationship with their child, such as communicating openly and maintaining routines.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
euromonitor.com

Boom or Bust: Birth Rates During the Pandemic

Global birth rates have been declining over the last five years. Some experts expected that pandemic-related restrictions on social mobility would lead to higher birth rates. However, their predictions did not materialise in 2020, as global birth rates experienced the steepest fall witnessed since the 1970s. Birth rates drop by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy