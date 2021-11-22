ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Third night of rioting over Dutch COVID-19 rules

Democrat-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiots broke out in cities across the Netherlands on...

democratherald.com

The Associated Press

Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
POLITICS
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Dutch running short of COVID-19 tests as surge breaks records

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of COVID-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. "We are coming up against the maximum of our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Bryan Wood
Washington Times

Riots erupt at COVID-19 protest in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in...
SOCCER
AFP

Dutch police warning shots at Covid riot cause injuries

Dutch police fired warning shots on Friday after riots erupted in the port city of Rotterdam against a partial coronavirus lockdown, causing several injuries, local police said. Fireworks were set off and police fired several warning shots," Rotterdam police said in a statement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Dutch PM Lashes Out at 'Idiots' After Third Night of Violence

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at "idiot" rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus restrictions turned violent. More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in Rotterdam...
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid: Dutch unrest continues, and WHO concerns over Europe Covid rise

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. 1. Further Covid protests and unrest in Netherlands. The Netherlands has experienced a second night of riots as protesters opposing the country's new lockdown rules gathered in...
PROTESTS
#Covid 19#Protest Riot#Dutch
104.1 WIKY

Dutch weigh options to slow rising COVID-19 infections among children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Virologists in the Netherlands have proposed extending holidays over Christmas to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases among children that has forced half of schools nationwide to send classes home. The National Institute for Health (RIVM) this week reported a record of over 110,000 cases through Nov....
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 restrictions spark riots in Guadeloupe

Protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third consecutive day on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Also on Sunday, Guadeloupe Prefect Alexandre Rochatte, who has imposed a subsequent curfew, denounced the violence, noting that 38 people were arrested overnight. Unions called for the protests to denounce...
PROTESTS
Advocacy
Health
Society
Place
Europe
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Coronavirus
Protests
News 8 WROC

Britain tightens COVID-19 rules as world on alert over omicron

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — The U.K. tightened up rules Saturday on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Amid fears that the recently identified new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. Britain was not invited following a row between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, sparked by the unprecedented mass drowning on Wednesday in the busy shipping lane between the two countries.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. EU border agency Frontex would deploy a surveillance plane "day and night to help the French, Dutch and Belgian police," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.
IMMIGRATION

