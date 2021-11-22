Third night of rioting over Dutch COVID-19 rules

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of COVID-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. "We are coming up against the maximum of our...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in...
Dutch police fired warning shots on Friday after riots erupted in the port city of Rotterdam against a partial coronavirus lockdown, causing several injuries, local police said. Fireworks were set off and police fired several warning shots," Rotterdam police said in a statement.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at "idiot" rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus restrictions turned violent. More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in Rotterdam...
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. 1. Further Covid protests and unrest in Netherlands. The Netherlands has experienced a second night of riots as protesters opposing the country's new lockdown rules gathered in...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Virologists in the Netherlands have proposed extending holidays over Christmas to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases among children that has forced half of schools nationwide to send classes home. The National Institute for Health (RIVM) this week reported a record of over 110,000 cases through Nov....
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent. It...
Protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third consecutive day on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Also on Sunday, Guadeloupe Prefect Alexandre Rochatte, who has imposed a subsequent curfew, denounced the violence, noting that 38 people were arrested overnight. Unions called for the protests to denounce...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to "take back" people who cross the Channel to the UK. The PM said he had written to French President Emmanuel Macron setting out five steps to "move further and faster" to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's tragedy where 27 people died.
LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — The U.K. tightened up rules Saturday on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Amid fears that the recently identified new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there […]
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus and Australia found two on Sunday as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A growing raft of curbs are being...
France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. Britain was not invited following a row between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, sparked by the unprecedented mass drowning on Wednesday in the busy shipping lane between the two countries.
The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. EU border agency Frontex would deploy a surveillance plane "day and night to help the French, Dutch and Belgian police," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.
Comments / 0