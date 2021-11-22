ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Tyler Hubbard recalls 'promise to God' he made after his father's death

 6 days ago

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard opened up about a painful but pivotal moment in his life: the death of his father.

Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, were guests on the "In Good Faith" podcast. During their conversation, he recalled being a sophomore in college when his dad unexpectedly died in a "freak" helicopter accident.

"He had taken up flying helicopters, which was a cool hobby. It was fun watching him do something he loved," Hubbard explained. "That weekend he had a helicopter crash in the backyard and we were there, which was tough, but also a blessing to be there when it happened. Just one of those freak accidents, very unexpected, and it kind of shaped who I was."

Even as a young man going through a traumatic family tragedy, Hubbard said he knew this event would play a role a role in his life -- for better or worse.

He recalled, "I kind of made a promise to God in that moment like, 'Look, I want to lean on you. I want to trust you. I know you're in control and I have faith that as much as this is confusing and I don't understand it, I really want to do this right. And I want to go through the process and the grieving and all that, but I want to trust you.'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Hubbard further explored his grieving process and he and his wife shared their experience with therapy and premarital couples counseling.

