Oil bounces as reports indicate Biden, OPEC+ near showdown over crude reserves

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Oil ends higher after a news report said OPEC+ was rethinking plans to boost output as the U.S. leads a coordinated effort to release...

AOL Corp

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation's oil and gas leasing program to focus on areas that are most suitable for energy development and raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
State
Mississippi State
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil settles down $10/bbl in largest daily drop since April 2020

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Oil prices plunge as new Covid variant spooks markets

Global oil prices have plunged below $80 a barrel after “the most worrying” new variant of Covid-19 was identified in South Africa, raising fears in the market of renewed global travel restrictions that could derail the oil market’s recovery. The price of Brent crude had tumbled by more than $4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Angela Merkel
#Heating Oil#Crude Oil#Bloomberg#Ice Futures Europe#Spr#Mizuho Securities#Covid
Forbes

Whitehouse Drilling Move Could Send Gas Prices Higher

It might be time to buy a bicycle. The Biden Administration just made an announcement that could send gasoline prices higher and keep them elevated for longer. It’s a strange announcement that comes after efforts by the government earlier this week to try to mitigate sky high gas prices. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Drilling Review Proposes Higher Fees, Development Curbs

(Reuters) -The Biden administration proposed a slew of changes on Friday to the nation's federal oil and gas leasing program, including hiking fees on drilling companies and limiting their access to sensitive wildlife and cultural zones. The recommendations followed a months-long review aimed at ensuring drilling on federal lands and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The IEA Lashes Out At OPEC As A New Oil Price War Looms

The head of the International Energy Agency has criticized OPEC for failing to do enough with regard to lowering oil prices. While Biden coordinated a reserve release from multiple oil-consuming nations, oil prices only climbed higher and OPEC threatened to react. Some analysts are now warning of another oil price...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
