Public Health

Live updates: MDH reports 4,718 new COVID cases, 37 deaths

KARE 11
KARE 11
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect. Federal emergency medical teams to assist Minnesota hospitals. Growing number of educators leaving jobs because of the pandemic. CDC data: Minnesota leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases based on population. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 4,718...

www.kare11.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knsiradio.com

MDH: Minnesota Leads Nation in COVID Cases

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate is the highest in the nation. Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm talked about the situation during Tuesday’s media briefing. “Minnesota is now the fastest growing COVID hotspot in the country based on the number of cases that we have per 100,000 people....
PUBLIC HEALTH
myaustinminnesota.com

MDH reports 47th COVID-19 related death in Mower County Wednesday, 16 additional cases for cumulative total of 7,202

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that Mower County has recorded its 47th COVID-19 related death in an individual 70-74 years of age. The county also recorded 6,969 confirmed and 233 probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 7,202 since the onset of the pandemic, up 16 from Tuesday. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 891,099, and over 849,400 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Nat’l Guard Support Coming To Long-Term Care Facilities; 4,718 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota prepares to send National Guard support to long-term care facilities, the state reported 4,718 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths Monday. The Minnesota Health Department’s latest update puts the state’s cumulative number of infected people at 866,287, and 9,192 have died from the virus. There have been 9,630 reinfections. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 10.9%, above the high risk threshold, and the new daily cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 74. For that metric, the line for high risk is at 10. As of Friday, 330 intensive care unit beds were...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz activates National Guard for long-term care staffing

ST PAUL, Minn. — Seeking to ease the strain COVID-19 is placing on long-term care facilities across the state, Gov. Tim Walz is activating the Minnesota National Guard to help facilities experiencing struggles and shortages with staff. Walz announced Monday that the Guard will form skilled nursing response teams that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARE 11

School COVID decisions remain local, state guidance minimal

MINNESOTA, USA — Several local school districts have announced changes to classroom instruction due to the transmission of COIVD-19 in recent days. But while some - like Burnsville, Eagan, Savage - are electing to go to distance learning for the next few days, others like South Washington County Schools are planning strict classroom quarantine procedures.
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Community Policy