Public Health

'Annoyed': Austria's national lockdown dampens holiday mood

By COLLEEN BARRY
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — After indulging in one last night out, Austrians awoke groggily Monday to their fourth national lockdown of this pandemic, cutting short a Christmas season of shared merriment to fight rising coronavirus infections. In the capital, Vienna, people headed to work, brought children to school or exercised...

