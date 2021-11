Arizona lawmakers next year will be wrestling with what to do in the shadow of a worsening shortage in one of this state’s most vital water supplies. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced a Tier 1 water shortage due to low levels in Lake Mead, which will reduce water deliveries to farmers in central Arizona who depend on the Colorado River as well as necessitating cuts in Nevada and Mexico.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO