Minnesota State

Minnesota pardon board reconvenes after months-long delay

By Stephen Montemayor
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday took a step toward cutting short the prison time of a woman who has served more than a dozen years for drowning her newborn child after giving birth at 19. Samantha Heiges, 35, expressed remorse for killing her daughter - whom she...

www.startribune.com

