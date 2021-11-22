Andrew Garfield’s life changed dramatically after his mother’s death

Andrew Garfield is setting the internet’s biggest rumor straight: He’s not a stamp collector. While most people advise against looking yourself up on the internet, Garfield took this challenge head on with GQ. He sat down for an “Actually Me” interview to answer anonymous questions online from fans and fact-check pages about him. When reviewing his Wikipedia page, he stated that the claim that he was a philatelist (a.k.a. stamp collector) was false and wasn’t sure where the rumor came from. He reluctantly responded to the rumors that he and Tobey Maguire will make an appearance in the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield said, “Listen, at this point … I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed or we’ll be very happy … I’m sorry in advance.” Like the film trailers, there are so many different ways to interpret Garfield’s answer, but at the end of the day, we won’t know until the movie hits theaters.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO