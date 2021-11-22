ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrew Garfield’s life changed dramatically after his mother’s death

KXLY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield’s life has changed completely since the death of his mother. The 38-year-old star tragically lost his mother Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he revealed that her passing has totally “rearranged his psyche” and altered every aspect of his life. Reflecting on his career since playing...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

